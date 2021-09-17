Market cap of Campbell Soup Company [CPB] reaches 13.08B – now what?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] closed the trading session at $43.52 on 09/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.26, while the highest price level was $44.28. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Campbell’s® Chunky® Debuts New Creative Campaign: Lunchtime Is Your Halftime.

Brand partners with Los Angeles Rams’ head coach Sean McVay, marking the first time an NFL Coach stars in its ads.

Since 1997, Campbell’s® Chunky®, the Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL, has partnered with numerous, high-profile NFL players and their moms. To kick off the 2021 NFL season tonight, Chunky will officially launch its latest nationwide advertising campaign, “Lunchtime Is Your Halftime,” featuring Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. This marks the first time a coach has starred in a Chunky spot, as the brand has also featured Chunky Mama’s Boys and the regular everyday Champions of Chunky.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.99 percent and weekly performance of 1.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, CPB reached to a volume of 2987364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $48.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CPB shares from 54 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.43, while it was recorded at 43.57 for the last single week of trading, and 46.75 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.16. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 18.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.37. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.01.

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 4.10%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,915 million, or 54.70% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,465,628, which is approximately -3.127% of the company’s market cap and around 35.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,859,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.21 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $572.32 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly -12.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 15,193,666 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 18,762,989 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 124,941,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,897,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,263,438 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 7,522,308 shares during the same period.