Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [INDP] Stock trading around $11.58 per share: What’s Next?

Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [NASDAQ: INDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 49.03%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Indaptus Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Strategic Patent.

Key Patent for Platform Technology to Treat or Inhibit HBV and HIV Infections.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) (“Indaptus” or the “Company”), announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for claims related to the Company’s platform technology.

Over the last 12 months, INDP stock dropped by -49.14%.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.69 million, with 5.50 million shares outstanding and 2.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, INDP stock reached a trading volume of 57183229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [INDP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I is set at 2.39

INDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [INDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.03. With this latest performance, INDP shares gained by 45.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.26 for Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [INDP], while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for INDP is now -97.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [INDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.43. Additionally, INDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [INDP] managed to generate an average of -$313,956 per employee.Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [INDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.40% of INDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDP stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 110,752, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.79% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 30,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in INDP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.1 million in INDP stock with ownership of nearly 2986.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I [NASDAQ:INDP] by around 13,247 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 65,222 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 87,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,824 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 58,564 shares during the same period.