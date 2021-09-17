Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $210

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] surged by $2.87 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $209.33 during the day while it closed the day at $208.48. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Calling All NFL Fans: Try Out For The Lowe’s Home Team.

Season-long campaign invites everyone to play for home through community impact projects, DIY coaching and new officially licensed NFL team paint colors.

NFL fans nationwide now have a chance to join Lowe’s Home Team. Together with 12 NFL stars and more than 300,000 Lowe’s associate “coaches,” the company is honoring Pro customers and challenging fans to complete DIY projects and compete to become one of the 10,000 members of the team, helping everyone win the home game.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock has also gained 2.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOW stock has inclined by 11.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.22% and gained 29.89% year-on date.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $143.43 billion, with 705.00 million shares outstanding and 691.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 3321227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $229.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 56.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.03, while it was recorded at 205.73 for the last single week of trading, and 184.89 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 40.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $17,091 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 17.70%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109,667 million, or 77.50% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,322,453, which is approximately -2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,858,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.6 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.42 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 959 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 23,046,391 shares. Additionally, 926 investors decreased positions by around 33,355,488 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 469,630,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,032,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,322,683 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,179,894 shares during the same period.