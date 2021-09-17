Kellogg Company [K] moved down -0.53: Why It’s Important

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] slipped around -0.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $63.54 at the close of the session, down -0.53%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Kellogg and Albertsons Companies join forces to feed children in need.

Kellogg commits $120,000 to support No Kid Hungry and Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors.

Kellogg Company and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, have teamed up again this year to tackle the ongoing issue of childhood hunger in the communities they serve.

Kellogg Company stock is now 2.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. K Stock saw the intraday high of $64.35 and lowest of $62.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.60, which means current price is +12.24% above from all time high which was touched on 05/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2823609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for K shares from 71 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 65.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.84, while it was recorded at 63.45 for the last single week of trading, and 62.61 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.94 and a Gross Margin at +34.25. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.67. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 233.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $40,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.29%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $18,689 million, or 88.20% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 59,465,168, which is approximately -0.834% of the company’s market cap and around 17.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,214,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 14,723,792 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 37,959,541 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 241,440,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,123,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,905 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,260,220 shares during the same period.