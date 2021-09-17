Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] is -10.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $41.86 price per share at the time. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Hormel Health Labs Revolutionizes Dysphagia Diet Baking with new THICK & EASY® TEXTURE MODIFIED BREAD AND DESSERT MIX.

Hormel Health Labs introduced THICK & EASY® TEXTURE MODIFIED BREAD AND DESSERT MIX, making consumption of bread products easier for those with swallowing difficulties, medically referred to as dysphagia.

This latest innovation from Hormel Health Labs expands menu options for those needing diets that meet IDDSI levels 4, 5 and 6. It is made with enriched flour and is Kosher-approved.

Hormel Foods Corporation represents 541.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.65 billion with the latest information. HRL stock price has been found in the range of $41.36 to $42.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 3051577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. On April 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HRL shares from 48 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.75 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.66, while it was recorded at 42.17 for the last single week of trading, and 46.98 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.26. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.45.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 15.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.15. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $47,544 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 7.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

There are presently around $9,371 million, or 44.20% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,845,809, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,116,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly 2.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 13,692,292 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 12,803,244 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 197,378,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,873,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,220,723 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 923,871 shares during the same period.