Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] Revenue clocked in at $444.10 million, up 53.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: GWB] gained 11.89% on the last trading session, reaching $32.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Great Western Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GWB.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is fair to Great Western shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. represents 55.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.83 billion with the latest information. GWB stock price has been found in the range of $31.78 to $33.895.

If compared to the average trading volume of 265.94K shares, GWB reached a trading volume of 3698761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWB shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Great Western Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on GWB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Western Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GWB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64.

Trading performance analysis for GWB stock

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.40. With this latest performance, GWB shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.58, while it was recorded at 29.13 for the last single week of trading, and 29.13 for the last 200 days.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02. Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.33.

Return on Total Capital for GWB is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.83. Additionally, GWB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] managed to generate an average of -$400,475 per employee.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Great Western Bancorp Inc. go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]

There are presently around $1,769 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,116,225, which is approximately 0.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,050,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.61 million in GWB stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $148.93 million in GWB stock with ownership of nearly -0.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Western Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Great Western Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:GWB] by around 5,050,115 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 4,456,767 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 45,770,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,277,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 937,781 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 820,931 shares during the same period.