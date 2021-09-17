Fusion Acquisition Corp. [FUSE] fell -7.43% so far this year. What now?

Fusion Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FUSE] gained 4.81% or 0.48 points to close at $10.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2387973 shares. The company report on September 13, 2021 that MoneyLion Launches New Cryptocurrency Offering With $1,000,000 Prize Pool Giveaway.

New Service Enables Users to Buy and Sell Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as Earn Bitcoin through Spending Roundups.

MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion” or the “Company”), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, announced the launch of its new cryptocurrency capabilities, enabling customers to buy and sell digital currencies within the Company’s all-in-one app. Eligible MoneyLion customers will initially be able to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as round-up their debit card purchases in Bitcoin. In the coming months, the Company plans to add more cryptocurrencies and related features to the offering.

It opened the trading session at $9.94, the shares rose to $10.7501 and dropped to $9.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUSE points out that the company has recorded 1.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -7.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 281.18K shares, FUSE reached to a volume of 2387973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fusion Acquisition Corp. [FUSE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for FUSE stock

Fusion Acquisition Corp. [FUSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, FUSE shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.96 for Fusion Acquisition Corp. [FUSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. [FUSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fusion Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fusion Acquisition Corp. [FUSE]

43 institutional holders increased their position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FUSE] by around 8,382,087 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,250,073 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 12,179,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,811,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUSE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,162,418 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,196,283 shares during the same period.