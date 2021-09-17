First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] is -3.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [NASDAQ: FIBK] slipped around -3.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $39.17 at the close of the session, down -7.44%. The company report on September 17, 2021 that First Interstate BancSystem Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FIBK.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is fair to First Interstate shareholders. Following completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will collectively own 57% of the combined company.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stock is now -3.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIBK Stock saw the intraday high of $41.37 and lowest of $38.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.24, which means current price is +2.24% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 170.59K shares, FIBK reached a trading volume of 2456142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIBK shares is $45.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on FIBK stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FIBK shares from 39 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIBK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86.

How has FIBK stock performed recently?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.40. With this latest performance, FIBK shares dropped by -12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.50 for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.07, while it was recorded at 41.35 for the last single week of trading, and 44.14 for the last 200 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.71. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Total Capital for FIBK is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.86. Additionally, FIBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] managed to generate an average of $65,475 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]

There are presently around $1,236 million, or 75.80% of FIBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,102,687, which is approximately 9.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,571,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.89 million in FIBK stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $101.62 million in FIBK stock with ownership of nearly -0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [NASDAQ:FIBK] by around 1,437,973 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 2,177,180 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 27,951,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,566,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIBK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,036 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 111,472 shares during the same period.