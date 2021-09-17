FireEye Inc. [FEYE] Revenue clocked in at $846.20 million, down -19.82% YTD: What’s Next?

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Susan M. Gordon and Christopher C. Krebs to Deliver Keynote Addresses at Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021.

Registration for hybrid CDS event now open.

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), announced details for Cyber Defense Summit (CDS) 2021, taking place October 5-7 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. Registration is now open for both in-person attendance as well as participation through the event’s virtual platform for attendees around the world. Among those taking to the CDS mainstage will be the Honorable Susan M. Gordan and Christopher Krebs, in addition to company leaders.

A sum of 2952108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.26M shares. FireEye Inc. shares reached a high of $18.6414 and dropped to a low of $18.36 until finishing in the latest session at $18.49.

The one-year FEYE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.64. The average equity rating for FEYE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FireEye Inc. [FEYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $21.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FEYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.56.

FEYE Stock Performance Analysis:

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, FEYE shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 18.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FireEye Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,718 million, or 94.00% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,986,222, which is approximately 4.588% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,095,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.07 million in FEYE stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $288.58 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly 14.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 20,213,317 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 13,510,670 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 167,370,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,094,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,386,071 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,870,170 shares during the same period.