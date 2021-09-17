Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] moved down -0.76: Why It’s Important

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] closed the trading session at $150.17 on 09/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $149.09, while the highest price level was $152.78. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Expedia Releases Top 12 Dog-Friendly Hotels Around the World.

With Perks for Pups and Their Humans Ahead of International Dog Day on August 26.

What better way to celebrate International Dog Day on August 26 than by planning a trip specially designed for you and your pooch? Expedia® dug through traveler reviews to identify the most paw-pular hotels around the world with the best array of dog-friendly amenities. And since these are all VIP Access properties, a collection of hotels that consistently receive Expedia’s highest guest reviews and meet stringent standards of quality, Expedia Rewards members get extra perks during their stays, too.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.42 percent and weekly performance of 2.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 2301628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $180.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $240 to $238. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $160, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on EXPE stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXPE shares from 175 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.10, while it was recorded at 149.25 for the last single week of trading, and 156.28 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 8.50%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,215 million, or 99.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,750,231, which is approximately 1.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,218,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $1.13 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 45.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

407 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 20,522,606 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 19,368,368 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 101,385,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,276,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,836,343 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,800,990 shares during the same period.