EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Stock trading around $7.84 per share: What’s Next?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.91 during the day while it closed the day at $7.84. The company report on September 17, 2021 that EVgo Launches EVgo Rewards™ Program Nationwide for EV Drivers.

EVgo becomes the first public EV charging network in the country to offer a rewards program for customers.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced the launch of EVgo Rewards™, a customer loyalty program providing EV drivers the opportunity to earn points towards free fast charging sessions when they charge at EVgo locations. The launch follows a successful pilot program with more than 4,000 customers, making EVgo the first nationwide public EV charging network to offer a rewards program for its expanding customer base.

EVgo Inc. stock has also loss -10.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGO stock has declined by -44.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.73% and lost -26.80% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $2.14 billion, with 28.72 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 2527597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 128.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.30. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64 million, or 12.80% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 500% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ANTARA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.84 million in EVGO stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $7.06 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 5,244,929 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,031,970 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 896,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,173,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,938,409 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,772 shares during the same period.