dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] fell -6.94% so far this year. What now?

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [NYSE: DMYI] traded at a high on 09/16/21, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.05. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Accenture and IonQ Collaborate to Accelerate Quantum Computing Into the Enterprise.

Multi-year, strategic relationship to help enterprises explore how quantum computing will transform their businesses and industries.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and IonQ are collaborating to accelerate quantum computing business experimentation in organizations globally and across industries. Accenture’s experience and skills in quantum, coupled with its ability to design and create customized industry solutions tailored to IonQ’s quantum computing technology, will help more companies innovate and become quantum ready.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3002299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of dMY Technology Group Inc. III stands at 1.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.70%.

The market cap for DMYI stock reached $379.49 million, with 37.50 million shares outstanding and 22.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 415.61K shares, DMYI reached a trading volume of 3002299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. III shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for dMY Technology Group Inc. III stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. III is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DMYI stock performed recently?

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, DMYI shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, DMYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.dMY Technology Group Inc. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]

Positions in dMY Technology Group Inc. III stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. III [NYSE:DMYI] by around 4,747,230 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,769,848 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,051,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,568,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,442,481 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,029 shares during the same period.