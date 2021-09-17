DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] moved up 0.62: Why It’s Important

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] closed the trading session at $6.50 on 09/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.28, while the highest price level was $6.51. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Scala Data Centers announces General Managers for its operations in Chile, Mexico, and Colombia.

Scala Data Centers – a sustainable hyper-scalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge – DigitalBridge Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:DBRG) digital infrastructure investment holding company – takes another step towards its internationalization plan in Latin America and announces the hiring of General Managers in Chile, Mexico, and Colombia.

Graduated in Administration and Systems Analysis and with an MBA in Business Management from Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, Guillermo Cipolla heads Scala’s operations in the Chilean market. With 25 years of experience in Construction and Services and Sales Management in Data Centers for Latin America, Guillermo has a professional career of nearly two decades at IBM, where he was responsible for managing more than 35 data centers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.14 percent and weekly performance of -0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 2341205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,776 million, or 92.90% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,217,573, which is approximately 1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,828,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.89 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $156.32 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 21.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 41,169,510 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 34,941,796 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 350,989,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,101,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,209,131 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,841,636 shares during the same period.