Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain 165.46% so far this year. What now?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] gained 1.43% or 0.61 points to close at $43.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2585755 shares. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Continental Resources Delivers Outstanding 2Q21 Results Driving Robust Cash Flow & Exceptional Shareholder Value.

• $289.3 Million Net Income; $0.79 per Diluted Share ($332.8 Million Adjusted Net Income; $0.91 per Adjusted Share (Non-GAAP)) in 2Q21• $673 Million Cash Flow from Operations & $634 Million Free Cash Flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP) in 2Q21• $3.8 Billion Projected Full-Year 2021 Cash Flow from Operations & $2.4 Billion Projected Full-Year 2021 FCF (Non-GAAP) at Current Strip Prices1 (~19% FCF Yield2) (Non-GAAP)• Enhanced Shareholder Capital Returns o $0.15 per Share Quarterly Dividend; $0.04 Increase Supported by Strong Cash Flow & Interest Savings o $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program Resumed ($317 Million Previously Executed) o Continued Debt Reduction: $4.74 Billion Total Debt & $4.59 Billion Net Debt (non-GAAP) as of 6/30/21• 18% Projected Return on Capital Employed3 (ROCE) in 2021• Improving Various 2021 Guidance Metrics & Differentials.

It opened the trading session at $42.50, the shares rose to $43.67 and dropped to $41.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLR points out that the company has recorded 70.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -290.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, CLR reached to a volume of 2585755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $36 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLR stock. On June 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CLR shares from 34 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CLR stock

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.54. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 23.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.92 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.41, while it was recorded at 40.78 for the last single week of trading, and 28.71 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.70 and a Gross Margin at -5.20. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CLR is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.49. Additionally, CLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] managed to generate an average of -$496,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

There are presently around $2,113 million, or 13.70% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,002,259, which is approximately 24.261% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 5,410,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.13 million in CLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $173.13 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly -9.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 7,956,070 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 9,863,375 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 31,024,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,843,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,819,194 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,308,758 shares during the same period.