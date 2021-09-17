Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Stock trading around $43.72 per share: Whatâ€™s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Pandemic Prompted Two-Thirds of High Net Worth Business Owners to Change Succession Plans, Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth Finds.

â€˜Success and Successionâ€™ study highlights sometimes drastic pandemic-driven changes by HNW and UHNW business owners.

While nearly all high- and ultra-high-net-worth business owners (97%) agree that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted or disrupted their businesses, a large majority (66%) reported that the pandemic also accelerated plans to retire or sell their business, according to a recent study by wealth manager and multifamily office Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth.

A sum of 3787867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.37M shares. Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $44.30 and dropped to a low of $43.60 until finishing in the latest session at $43.72.

The one-year CFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.52. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $51.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 26.44.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.66% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 58.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.57, while it was recorded at 43.41 for the last single week of trading, and 43.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

CFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,592 million, or 99.60% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,141,738, which is approximately 0.941% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,566,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -0.613% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

368 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 39,269,639 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 32,090,187 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 331,022,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,382,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,171,720 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,866,098 shares during the same period.