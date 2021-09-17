Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. [CTAC] fell -2.06% so far this year. What now?

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: CTAC] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $10.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2491845 shares. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces Change of Special Meeting of Shareholders Date to September 22, 2021.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC.U) (NYSE: CTAC) (NYSE: CTAC WS) (“CTAC”) announced that the Extraordinary Special Meeting (“Special Meeting”) of its shareholders, originally scheduled for Thursday, September 16, 2021, is being postponed to 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 90.39% of CTAC’s public shareholders had tendered their shares for redemption. The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from public shareholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of record of CTAC’s ordinary shares as of the close of business on August 9, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

It opened the trading session at $10.21, the shares rose to $11.15 and dropped to $9.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTAC points out that the company has recorded 0.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 138.06K shares, CTAC reached to a volume of 2491845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. [CTAC]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for CTAC stock

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. [CTAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, CTAC shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. [CTAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. [CTAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. [CTAC]

There are presently around $240 million, or 91.40% of CTAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTAC stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,582,443, which is approximately 77.435% of the company’s market cap and around 27.14% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,622,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.23 million in CTAC stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $12.25 million in CTAC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:CTAC] by around 6,963,876 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,900,301 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 12,179,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,044,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTAC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,608,365 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,579,232 shares during the same period.