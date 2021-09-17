C3.ai Inc. [AI] Revenue clocked in at $195.10 million, down -64.19% YTD: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.82%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that C3 AI to Enable Ambitious Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Goals with Aluminum Beverage Packaging Category Leader.

AI-powered Solutions to Help Reduce Energy Consumption, Utility Costs and Carbon Emissions.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the leading enterprise AI software provider, announced that Ball Corporation has selected C3 AI Energy Management and C3 AI Ex Machina to help achieve the company’s ambitious sustainability goals, and to identify new opportunities to operate with greater energy efficiency.

The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.24 billion, with 103.87 million shares outstanding and 81.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, AI stock reached a trading volume of 4385171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.86, while it was recorded at 49.58 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,088 million, or 42.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 6,015,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.87 million in AI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $197.16 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 270.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 10,069,243 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 14,536,740 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 17,418,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,024,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,752,787 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,189 shares during the same period.