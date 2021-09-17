BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] moved down -1.14: Why It’s Important

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.48%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that BorgWarner Wins Gold and Silver Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards.

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award in the category of Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and a silver award in the Excellence in Learning category. BorgWarner’s wins were announced on August 19, 2021 during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The 2021 winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

The company’s gold award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion honors the success of BorgWarner’s Women in Leadership development program aimed at accelerating the pace of development of talent, building the talent pool for key roles within the company and advancing company culture as it relates to inclusion.

Over the last 12 months, BWA stock rose by 9.28%. The one-year BorgWarner Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.77. The average equity rating for BWA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.30 billion, with 239.85 million shares outstanding and 238.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, BWA stock reached a trading volume of 2190813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $53.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BWA Stock Performance Analysis:

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.31, while it was recorded at 43.31 for the last single week of trading, and 45.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BorgWarner Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +18.78. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.92.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 10.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.32. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $10,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BWA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 21.50%.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,071 million, or 98.10% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,375,140, which is approximately -0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,044,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in BWA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $426.24 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly -3.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 20,619,958 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 12,929,410 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 199,410,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,960,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,482,163 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,390,692 shares during the same period.