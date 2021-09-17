Barclays slashes price target on APi Group Corporation [APG] – find out why.

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] closed the trading session at $21.65 on 09/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.68, while the highest price level was $21.85. The company report on September 15, 2021 that –APi Group Announces Pricing of a $400 Million Public Offering of Common Stock–.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APi” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 19,753,087 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.25 per share. The gross proceeds to APi from this offering are expected to be approximately $400 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by APi. APi has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,962,962 shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by APi. The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

APi intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions and other business opportunities, capital expenditures and working capital. The offering is subject to general market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.28 percent and weekly performance of -3.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 978.53K shares, APG reached to a volume of 3042452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about APi Group Corporation [APG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APG shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for APi Group Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on APG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for APG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

APG stock trade performance evaluation

APi Group Corporation [APG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, APG shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for APi Group Corporation [APG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.97, while it was recorded at 20.99 for the last single week of trading, and 20.29 for the last 200 days.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APi Group Corporation [APG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.86 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. APi Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.27.

Return on Total Capital for APG is now 1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APi Group Corporation [APG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.97. Additionally, APG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APi Group Corporation [APG] managed to generate an average of -$11,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.APi Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for APi Group Corporation [APG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APi Group Corporation go to 6.00%.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,192 million, or 78.50% of APG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APG stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,333,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,158,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.88 million in APG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $259.04 million in APG stock with ownership of nearly 14.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APi Group Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in APi Group Corporation [NYSE:APG] by around 14,240,958 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 11,852,320 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 121,343,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,436,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,803,133 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,350,848 shares during the same period.