Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is 27.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] traded at a low on 09/16/21, posting a -0.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.14. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Closes Offering of $270 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced that it has closed the private placement of $270 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior unsecured notes due September 1, 2026 (the “Notes”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2311457 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at 1.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.89%.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $2.61 billion, with 142.18 million shares outstanding and 135.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 2311457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $9 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 78.99.

How has ABR stock performed recently?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 18.07 for the last single week of trading, and 16.67 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.60 and a Gross Margin at +98.15. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.18.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 440.08. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 390.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $327,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

There are presently around $1,096 million, or 45.70% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,427,513, which is approximately 5.781% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,292,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.15 million in ABR stocks shares; and OMEGA ADVISORS INC., currently with $42.93 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 9.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 10,940,408 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 7,284,761 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 42,207,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,432,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,412,335 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,908,044 shares during the same period.