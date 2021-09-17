Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] moved up 0.36: Why It’s Important

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $3488.24 on 09/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3,446.143, while the highest price level was $3,492.55. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Calavo Growers Appoints Amazon Executive Mariela Matute as CFO.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, announced that Mariela Matute has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective October 11, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Mariela Matute as an integral member of our management team,” said Steven Hollister, interim Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers. “Mariela has an impressive combination of financial expertise and relevant industry background, including food production and agriculture, which make her highly qualified to assume the role of CFO. She is a proven senior financial leader, joining us most recently from her role as CFO of the B2B division of Amazon. In addition, she also has deep experience and exposure to Mexico and Latin America, having served as CFO of Driscoll’s Americas region, which spanned from Canada to Chile. Her broad skill set will benefit the company and all its many stakeholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.10 percent and weekly performance of 0.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 2547587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4152.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4000 to $3800, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 4400 to 4200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 55.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 176.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 251.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,455.67, while it was recorded at 3,468.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3,301.23 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 35.77%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,040,859 million, or 59.50% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,727,219, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,547,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.09 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $56.42 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 2.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,183 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 13,181,075 shares. Additionally, 1,245 investors decreased positions by around 7,553,615 shares, while 441 investors held positions by with 277,656,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,390,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,156,824 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 692,898 shares during the same period.