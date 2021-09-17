Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $65

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.56 at the close of the session, up 0.17%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Ally Financial announces redemption of trust preferred securities and junior debentures.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced that GMAC Capital Trust I, a subsidiary trust of Ally (the “Trust”), is redeeming (i) 7,650,000 units of its 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2 (CUSIP No. 361860208) (the “TRUPS”) (constituting all of the outstanding TRUPS) at a par price of $25.00 per unit, plus accrued interest payable from August 16, 2021, through the redemption date (which will be based on an annual rate equal to three-month LIBOR, determined as of August 12, 2021, or 0.12475%, plus 5.785%), and (ii) 229,500 units of its 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Common Securities, Series 2 (the “Common Securities”) (constituting all of the outstanding Common Securities) at a par price of $25.00 per unit, plus all accrued and unpaid distributions thereon through the redemption date. Ally is also redeeming 7,879,500 units of its 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures due 2040 (the “Debentures” and, together with the TRUPS and Common Securities, the “Securities”) (constituting all of the outstanding Debentures) held by the Trust at a par price of $25.00 per unit, plus all accrued and unpaid dividends through the redemption date. The Trust’s redemption of the called TRUPS and Common Securities will occur concurrently with Ally’s redemption of the called Debentures, all of which are held by the Trust. The proceeds from the redemption of the called Debentures will be applied to redeem the called TRUPS and Common Securities.

The redemption date will be October 15, 2021, for the Securities called for redemption. Securities held through the Depositary Trust Company (“DTC”) will be redeemed according to the applicable procedures of DTC. Pursuant to the procedures of DTC, securities held through DTC will no longer be freely tradeable following the delivery of the notice of redemption to DTC. After the redemption date, interest and distributions, as applicable, on the Securities called for redemption will cease to accrue.

Ally Financial Inc. stock is now 47.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLY Stock saw the intraday high of $53.34 and lowest of $52.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.61, which means current price is +48.90% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 2384791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.30.

How has ALLY stock performed recently?

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.77, while it was recorded at 52.13 for the last single week of trading, and 46.58 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.47. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $114,421 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 7.33%.

Insider trade positions for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $17,924 million, or 96.50% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,790,509, which is approximately 1.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,165,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.27 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -3.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 26,824,060 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 41,922,705 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 272,280,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,027,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,509,329 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,229,101 shares during the same period.