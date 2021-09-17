Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] Revenue clocked in at $7.50 million, down -79.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] price surged by 2.76 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Adverum Appoints Global Regulatory Leader Jim Wang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, announced that Jim Wang, Ph.D., has been appointed senior vice president, head of regulatory affairs. Reporting directly to Laurent Fischer, M.D., Adverum’s president and chief executive officer, Dr. Wang will lead regulatory strategies and execution for the company’s product pipeline. He brings more than 17 years of global regulatory experience, including a decade in gene therapy that includes the submission and approval for LUXTURNA®, the first gene therapy targeting a genetic disease that received regulatory approval in both the U.S. and EU.

“Jim brings expansive knowledge, expertise, and insight into global regulatory strategy gained at some of the most well-respected companies in our industry,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “From his early background as a bench scientist to leading regulatory approvals globally for numerous prescription drugs, including the U.S. and EU approvals of the first ocular gene therapy LUXTURNA®, Jim’s leadership will be instrumental in moving forward with the best possible path for ADVM-022 in wet AMD and advancing our pipeline programs.”.

A sum of 2251690 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.25 and dropped to a low of $2.10 until finishing in the latest session at $2.23.

The one-year ADVM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.54. The average equity rating for ADVM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $3.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $9, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

ADVM Stock Performance Analysis:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, ADVM shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $177 million, or 81.80% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,574,242, which is approximately 81.549% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,983,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.8 million in ADVM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $16.41 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 0.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 14,182,148 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 29,826,733 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 35,448,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,457,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,875,880 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 24,712,217 shares during the same period.