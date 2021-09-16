why Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $108.05

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $88.875 during the day while it closed the day at $88.44. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Dollar Tree Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) announced that the Company will be participating virtually in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

Michael Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Wampler, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Friday, September 10, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dollar Tree Inc. stock has also loss -5.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLTR stock has declined by -12.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.88% and lost -18.14% year-on date.

The market cap for DLTR stock reached $20.11 billion, with 228.60 million shares outstanding and 221.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 3244310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $108.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $105 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $116, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on DLTR stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DLTR shares from 125 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

DLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.24 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.59, while it was recorded at 89.51 for the last single week of trading, and 105.55 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.51 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.26.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.32. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $6,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 450.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 7.58%.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,402 million, or 93.40% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,473,995, which is approximately -0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,792,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $869.52 million in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 16,470,262 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 20,183,446 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 171,420,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,074,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,098,960 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,582,107 shares during the same period.