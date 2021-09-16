why CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.72

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] slipped around -0.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $62.80 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. The company report on September 11, 2021 that CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the corporation’s preferred stock.

The following dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2021: $0.30625 per depositary share on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: CMS PRC).

CMS Energy Corporation stock is now 2.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMS Stock saw the intraday high of $63.491 and lowest of $62.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.98, which means current price is +18.08% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 3263115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $67.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. On April 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CMS shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has CMS stock performed recently?

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.91, while it was recorded at 63.41 for the last single week of trading, and 60.61 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.39 and a Gross Margin at +25.76. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.30.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 6.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.11. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $80,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 5.72%.

Insider trade positions for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

There are presently around $16,634 million, or 93.50% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,849,652, which is approximately 2.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,472,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in CMS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.1 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly -18.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CMS Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 31,899,515 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 28,223,579 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 204,747,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,870,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,362,648 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 8,083,761 shares during the same period.