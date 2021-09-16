Wall Street Analyst Initiated Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE: HLF] loss -1.05% or -0.45 points to close at $42.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4663799 shares. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Herbalife Nutrition Executive Team Shares Growth Strategies at 2021 Virtual Investor Day.

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, hosted a virtual investor day with presentations on the Company’s growth outlook, and its long-term strategy. In addition to presentations from the Company’s CEO, president and CFO, investors sat in on a fireside chat with other members of management, moderated by Jefferies Managing Director Stephanie Wissink. Highlights can be found in this release and a replay of the day’s events along with a copy of the materials referenced will be available on September 15, 2021 on the Company’s investor relations page at https://ir.herbalife.com.

It opened the trading session at $42.568, the shares rose to $44.15 and dropped to $41.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLF points out that the company has recorded -8.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 900.43K shares, HLF reached to a volume of 4663799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $69.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on HLF stock. On August 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HLF shares from 75 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 12.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HLF stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.63. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.29 for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.50, while it was recorded at 49.08 for the last single week of trading, and 49.71 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.75. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for HLF is now 43.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.48. Additionally, HLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 147.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] managed to generate an average of $37,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 61.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. go to -0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]

There are presently around $4,460 million, or 92.10% of HLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 18,408,201, which is approximately -0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,231,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.42 million in HLF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $376.51 million in HLF stock with ownership of nearly -1.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE:HLF] by around 17,055,228 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 16,188,487 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 72,119,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,363,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLF stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,290,846 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 11,097,529 shares during the same period.