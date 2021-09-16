Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Is Currently 3.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.90%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Blue Shield of California, Walgreens Collaborate to Bring Innovative Healthcare and Wellness Services to Communities in Golden State.

Healthcare leaders to design personalized in-store experiences for consumers to drive better health outcomes, equitable access, and lower costs.

Blue Shield of California and Walgreens announced a new collaboration to expand access to health care, lower costs, and bring innovative services to enhance the consumer experience for individuals, families, and communities throughout California.

Over the last 12 months, WBA stock rose by 42.10%. The one-year Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.56. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.34 billion, with 864.70 million shares outstanding and 715.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, WBA stock reached a trading volume of 5536318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $51.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.18, while it was recorded at 49.51 for the last single week of trading, and 49.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.73. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $1,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

WBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 5.14%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,447 million, or 58.00% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,948,812, which is approximately 1.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,442,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.2 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 601 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 28,269,879 shares. Additionally, 564 investors decreased positions by around 33,664,999 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 425,827,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,762,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,938,257 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,884,123 shares during the same period.