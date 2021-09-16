Visa Inc. [V] is 2.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $223.81 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Visa Digitally Enables 16 Million SMBs on Path to Reaching 50 Million Goal Worldwide.

New Visa research shows how essential digital capabilities are for SMBs to compete in a post pandemic world.

Amidst record rise of entrepreneurism, a new class of digitally-native small businesses emerge.

Visa Inc. represents 1.98 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $481.46 billion with the latest information. V stock price has been found in the range of $221.36 to $224.835.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, V reached a trading volume of 6498269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $280.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $265 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $275, while Truist kept a Buy rating on V stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 265 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 48.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 236.41, while it was recorded at 224.77 for the last single week of trading, and 223.09 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.58 and a Gross Margin at +75.84. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.95.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.05. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $510,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Visa Inc. [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 19.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $359,081 million, or 96.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,191,304, which is approximately 0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,221,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.8 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $18.47 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -1.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,549 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 46,795,852 shares. Additionally, 1,226 investors decreased positions by around 45,860,530 shares, while 383 investors held positions by with 1,511,743,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,604,399,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,862,460 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,950,171 shares during the same period.