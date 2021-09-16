UBS slashes price target on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] – find out why.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $12.87 on 09/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.63, while the highest price level was $12.89. The company report on September 13, 2021 that New York Community Bank Provides Real-Time Payment Processing Utilizing The Provenance Blockchain For Figure Technologies Inc. Secondary Trading.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced that its banking subsidiary, New York Community Bank (the “Bank”), successfully completed a groundbreaking digital payment process through the creation of a blockchain-based digital marker, allowing Figure Technologies, Inc. (“Figure” or “FTI”) to conduct real-time secondary trading in digital shares of its stock utilizing Figure ATS, an alternative trading system registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), that operates on the Provenance Blockchain.

The Bank served as the financial intermediary between buyers and sellers of FTI digital shares by facilitating the payment process through the minting of a new digital marker, USDForward (“USDF”), the first to be used by a bank on the Provenance Blockchain. The initial set of transactions by the Bank validates the functionality of the Bank’s digital marker payment platform as an important Provenance Blockchain decentralized finance (“DeFi”) tool, supporting the Bank’s plans to move forward with additional digital marker transactions and Figure’s plans for expanding the DeFi ecosystem.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.99 percent and weekly performance of 4.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 3896893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 12.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,804 million, or 64.50% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,167,356, which is approximately 2.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,578,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $586.6 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $221.22 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 16.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

225 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 49,211,967 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 22,451,317 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 223,920,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,583,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,115,558 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 16,557,392 shares during the same period.