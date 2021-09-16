UBS lifts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.97 at the close of the session, down -0.99%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint Congress 2021 Showed AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection Reduced More Monthly Migraine Days in a Network Meta-Analysis Study with Atogepant and Rimegepant.

Study examined efficacy of AJOVY, atogepant and rimegepant in the prevention of episodic migraine.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced results from a network meta-analysis examining the efficacy of AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm), atogepant and Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine (EM). This data will be presented as a late-breaker ePoster during the International Headache Society (IHS) and European Headache Federation (EHF) Joint Congress taking place virtually on Sept. 8-12, 2021.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is now -7.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEVA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.135 and lowest of $8.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.30, which means current price is +8.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 7642512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has TEVA stock performed recently?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.48 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 4.80%.

Insider trade positions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $5,034 million, or 51.10% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 122,652,574, which is approximately -4.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,336,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.55 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $383.82 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 31,613,507 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 42,167,212 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 487,457,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,238,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,016,115 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,664,791 shares during the same period.