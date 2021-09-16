Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain 164.14% so far this year. What now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] gained 1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $1.42 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Seanergy Presents at 20th Annual Marine Money Week Asia.

September 13, 2021 – Glyfada, Greece – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced that Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, is presenting at Marine Money’s 20th Annual Week Asia, Asia’s largest ship finance conference.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. represents 160.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $229.70 million with the latest information. SHIP stock price has been found in the range of $1.31 to $1.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 14182107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.33. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 21.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1063, while it was recorded at 1.2900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0296 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $8 million, or 3.20% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,320,704, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in SHIP stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.65 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 4,588,809 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,745,978 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 915,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,418,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,573,054 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 371,745 shares during the same period.