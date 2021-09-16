ROTH Capital slashes price target on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] – find out why.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.77%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from AP-013 Phase III Study of Ampion in Adult Patients Suffering from Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK).

– Ampion™ demonstrated statistically significant reduction in pain and improvement in function at 12 weeks in severe OAK patients.

– Results reflect strong safety profile with no treatment related serious, material adverse events.

Over the last 12 months, AMPE stock rose by 96.55%. The average equity rating for AMPE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $388.51 million, with 196.18 million shares outstanding and 186.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, AMPE stock reached a trading volume of 13505690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AMPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.77. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.19 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4992, while it was recorded at 1.5560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6669 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77 million, or 27.42% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,140,676, which is approximately 241.592% of the company’s market cap and around 7.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,186,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.71 million in AMPE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.1 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 107.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 19,929,296 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,785,871 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 19,468,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,184,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,632,841 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,504 shares during the same period.