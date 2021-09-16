Robert W. Baird lifts WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] surged by $2.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $31.51 during the day while it closed the day at $31.45. The company report on September 15, 2021 that WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Closing Of Third Secondary Offering Which Completes Full Sponsor Exit.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, announced the closing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 21,410,019 shares (the “Shares”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”). The Shares were offered by Sapphire Holding S.à r.l., an entity controlled by TDR Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $28.50 per share. The Company did not offer any shares of Common Stock in the Offering and did not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. In addition, the Company repurchased 2,379,839 shares of Common Stock directly from the Selling Stockholder (the “Share Repurchase”). The price per share paid by the Company was equal to the price per Share paid by the underwriters for the Shares in the Offering. The aggregate 23,789,858 shares of Common Stock represented the entirety of TDR Capital’s remaining position in the Company. In accordance with the terms of the shareholder agreement, Stephen Robertson also resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. As of, following the close of the transaction, the Company has 223,993,904 shares of Common Stock outstanding, and nearly 100% of the Company’s Common Stock is now held by non-affiliates.

Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As this third secondary offering closes, I am grateful to TDR for over a decade of support for our legacy WillScot business. In particular, thank you to both Steve Robertson and Gary Lindsay for their invaluable service on the WillScot Mobile Mini Board of Directors. As we continue to extend our impressive trajectory of growth and associated stakeholder value creation, the talent that we are attracting to WillScot Mobile Mini, across all levels of our organization, is unprecedented. The departure of Steve and Gary creates an opportunity to further diversify our Board with directors of the highest caliber with the skills and perspectives that support and enhance our strategy.”.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock has also gained 9.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WSC stock has inclined by 9.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.01% and gained 35.74% year-on date.

The market cap for WSC stock reached $7.16 billion, with 228.41 million shares outstanding and 164.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 5703761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $35.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WSC stock trade performance evaluation

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.35. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.56 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.32, while it was recorded at 29.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.09 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.94 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.17.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 7.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.22. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 60.43%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,305 million, or 93.20% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,365,604, which is approximately 23.73% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,353,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $545.78 million in WSC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $283.35 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -3.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 32,798,381 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 17,753,019 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 149,912,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,464,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,803,354 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,552,114 shares during the same period.