RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] – find out why.

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.39 during the day while it closed the day at $10.89. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Skillz to Participate in Citigroup’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, announced that its CEO and founder, Andrew Paradise, will participate at Citigroup’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference being held September 13-15, 2021.

Paradise will be participating in a fireside chat on September 13, 2021, at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET.

Skillz Inc. stock has also loss -13.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SKLZ stock has declined by -42.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.52% and lost -45.55% year-on date.

The market cap for SKLZ stock reached $4.51 billion, with 385.94 million shares outstanding and 275.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.34M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 6910897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.43. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.66 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.16, while it was recorded at 11.26 for the last single week of trading, and 20.10 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,412 million, or 57.80% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 32,739,214, which is approximately -3.11% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,603,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.94 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, currently with $253.57 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 86,948,598 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 29,988,379 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 104,522,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,459,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,136,146 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,853,545 shares during the same period.