PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] Is Currently 10.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PAR Technology Corporation [NYSE: PAR] jumped around 5.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $61.70 at the close of the session, up 10.16%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that PAR Technology Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) (“Company” or “PAR”) announced the pricing of its concurrent underwritten public offerings of 892,857 shares of common stock (the “Equity Offering”) and $235.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and such offering the “Notes Offering”). In addition, PAR has granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 89,286 shares of common stock and up to an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes.

The aggregate net proceeds from the offerings, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by PAR, are expected to be approximately $275.4 million, or $309.3 million if the underwriters exercise their options to purchase the additional shares of common stock and 2027 Notes in full. PAR expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings to repay in full the Company’s term loan (including accrued interest and prepayment premium) under its credit agreement with certain lenders and Owl Rock First Lien Master Fund, L.P., as administrative agent and collateral agent; the principal amount currently outstanding on such term loan is $180 million. PAR intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the offerings for general corporate purposes, including continued investment in the growth of PAR’s businesses and for other working capital needs. PAR may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in other assets complementary to the Company’s businesses or for repurchases of the Company’s other indebtedness.

PAR Technology Corporation stock is now -1.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAR Stock saw the intraday high of $62.17 and lowest of $59.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.35, which means current price is +13.42% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 257.66K shares, PAR reached a trading volume of 3474287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAR shares is $103.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for PAR Technology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for PAR Technology Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAR Technology Corporation is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

How has PAR stock performed recently?

PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76. With this latest performance, PAR shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.16, while it was recorded at 65.04 for the last single week of trading, and 69.05 for the last 200 days.

PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.76 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. PAR Technology Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.10.

Return on Total Capital for PAR is now -12.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, PAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAR Technology Corporation [PAR] managed to generate an average of -$36,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.PAR Technology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAR Technology Corporation go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for PAR Technology Corporation [PAR]

There are presently around $1,496 million, or 94.80% of PAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAR stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 2,648,851, which is approximately 34.489% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,444,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.84 million in PAR stocks shares; and ADW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $126.48 million in PAR stock with ownership of nearly 11.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAR Technology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in PAR Technology Corporation [NYSE:PAR] by around 5,547,034 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 2,123,532 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,583,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,254,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,231,385 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 834,820 shares during the same period.