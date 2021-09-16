PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock Reiterated by Truist analyst, price target now $45

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $45.64 during the day while it closed the day at $44.76. The company report on September 8, 2021 that PagerDuty to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:.

D.A. Davidson Software and Internet ConferenceThursday, September 9th.

PagerDuty Inc. stock has also loss -2.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PD stock has inclined by 10.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.57% and gained 7.34% year-on date.

The market cap for PD stock reached $3.91 billion, with 83.89 million shares outstanding and 73.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 3856285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $50 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PD stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PD shares from 59 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26.

PD stock trade performance evaluation

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.73, while it was recorded at 44.67 for the last single week of trading, and 42.59 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,640 million, or 88.70% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,593,607, which is approximately -13.914% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 8,103,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $362.71 million in PD stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $359.33 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 14,237,308 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 10,194,237 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 56,887,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,319,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,944 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,219,996 shares during the same period.