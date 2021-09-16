Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Is Currently -0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] loss -0.79% or -0.04 points to close at $5.02 with a heavy trading volume of 7801779 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2021 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

August 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $5.05, the shares rose to $5.07 and dropped to $4.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORC points out that the company has recorded -16.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, ORC reached to a volume of 7801779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ORC stock. On September 03, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ORC shares from 14 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.93.

Trading performance analysis for ORC stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.85 and a Gross Margin at +93.04. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 865.80. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

There are presently around $196 million, or 32.00% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,205,376, which is approximately 8.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,006,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.13 million in ORC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $23.34 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 46.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 6,682,680 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,454,897 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 28,988,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,126,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 952,424 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,759 shares during the same period.