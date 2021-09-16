Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Fisker Inc. [FSR] – find out why.

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.48%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Fisker Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced it will webcast its participation in “Fireside Chats” at two upcoming investor conferences.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. ET and will be available via webcast. To register for and access the event, please click here.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock dropped by -21.09%. The one-year Fisker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.55. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.03 billion, with 295.28 million shares outstanding and 158.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 3698110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 183168.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 13.52 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.