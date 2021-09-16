Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell -2.25% so far this year. What now?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.20%. The company report on September 11, 2021 that Micron Named One of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The recognition reflects the company’s success in creating an engaging culture of innovation where team members are seen, heard, valued and respected, further illuminating Micron’s commitments to diversity, equality and inclusion. Honorees are also recognized for their ability to be competitive in the global marketplace, especially during the pandemic when worker well-being has been critically important.

“Micron’s manufacturing teams are committed to supplying world-class quality and cost-competitive memory and storage products around the globe,” said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of Global Operations at Micron. “This recognition reflects our team’s excitement in delivering Micron’s industry-leading technology at scale, and their strong engagement as we continue to support our customers while keeping our employees safe during the pandemic.”.

Over the last 12 months, MU stock rose by 49.89%. The one-year Micron Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.16. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.02 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.28M shares, MU stock reached a trading volume of 13853228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $115.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On June 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 90 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.30, while it was recorded at 73.30 for the last single week of trading, and 80.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +30.57. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $67,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

MU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 58.64%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,877 million, or 82.00% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,446,158, which is approximately 0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,964,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.24 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.38 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 655 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 81,963,502 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 86,747,092 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 741,311,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 910,021,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,138,706 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 9,581,844 shares during the same period.