Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Revenue clocked in at $105.09 million, up 83.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] jumped around 1.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.75 at the close of the session, up 7.05%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Matterport appoints Jon Maron as Vice President of Growth.

Veteran marketing executive brings more than 20 years of experience to Matterport to accelerate global adoption across all key markets for the company.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced the appointment of Jon Maron as Vice President of Growth. Jon will lead acquisition, retention, and revenue growth strategies for Matterport’s expanding global customer base, which continues to scale as different industries and sectors adopt Matterport’s spatial data and digital twin technology platform. He brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, public relations, and revenue growth and has a passion for developing people and processes, creating an atmosphere of trust, leveraging diverse views, and encouraging improvement and innovation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, MTTR reached a trading volume of 4646734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has MTTR stock performed recently?

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.45. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 39.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.06 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 18.59 for the last single week of trading.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $198 million, or 4.30% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,651,800, which is approximately -3.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,534,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.05 million in MTTR stocks shares; and GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC, currently with $47.82 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 979,102 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,712,816 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,341,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,033,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 638,862 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,068,206 shares during the same period.