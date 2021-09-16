Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is 5.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] surged by $1.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $159.97 during the day while it closed the day at $158.89. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Match Group Names Renate Nyborg Chief Executive Officer of Tinder.

Nyborg Will Become First Female CEO of World’s Top Dating App.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced that Renate Nyborg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at the company’s leading brand, Tinder. Nyborg joined Tinder in 2020 as General Manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, where she has broken new ground in marketing across Europe and leading strategic, global initiatives across the company. Nyborg will be Tinder’s first female CEO since its 2012 inception. She will be based in New York.

Match Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTCH stock has inclined by 11.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.90% and gained 5.09% year-on date.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $42.20 billion, with 271.25 million shares outstanding and 268.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 4064052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $173.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 5.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 52.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 17.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.84, while it was recorded at 160.07 for the last single week of trading, and 149.17 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,403 million, or 98.70% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,363,946, which is approximately -4.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,040,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $3.2 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -12.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 25,653,146 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 18,953,029 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 222,267,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,873,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,096,427 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,574 shares during the same period.