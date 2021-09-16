Market cap of Crocs Inc. [CROX] reaches 9.42B – now what?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] jumped around 4.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $153.68 at the close of the session, up 2.88%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that CEO’s of Crocs, Reliq Health Tech, Zoom Video, and ESE Entertainment Discuss New MegaTrends Driving Growth in Telehealth, E-Sports, Iconic Brands, and Video Communications.

Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

Crocs Inc. stock is now 145.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CROX Stock saw the intraday high of $155.82 and lowest of $148.7001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 157.80, which means current price is +153.30% above from all time high which was touched on 09/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 3602625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $157.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $125 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $152, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CROX stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CROX shares from 91 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CROX stock performed recently?

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.00, while it was recorded at 145.28 for the last single week of trading, and 97.02 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.24 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.57.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 40.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 148.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $68,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $8,984 million, or 95.40% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,070,596, which is approximately -27.026% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,462,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $975.96 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly -6.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 7,173,743 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 11,252,662 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 40,034,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,461,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,148,341 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,281,014 shares during the same period.