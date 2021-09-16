Market cap of Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] reaches 20.29B – now what?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] gained 2.37% on the last trading session, reaching $16.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP net loss attributable to Blue Owl Capital Inc. was $(397.2) million, or $(1.21) per basic and $(1.23) per diluted Class A Share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. represents 34.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.29 billion with the latest information. OWL stock price has been found in the range of $16.08 to $16.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 4303968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 26.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.02 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 15.94 for the last single week of trading.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $3,267 million, or 90.60% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 58,083,024, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BROWN UNIVERSITY, currently with $581.41 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 191,951,670 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,778,154 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,861,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,868,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,659,370 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,603,189 shares during the same period.