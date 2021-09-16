Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 1.28B – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] gained 0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $5.53 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Updates; Over 2,000 Bitcoin in custody.

Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company currently powering over 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces a Bitcoin production and operations update.

Mining Production Highlights as of September 1, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. represents 151.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.28 billion with the latest information. BITF stock price has been found in the range of $5.45 to $5.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 4158552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BITF stock

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1480.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $77 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 1,792,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.91 million in BITF stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $2.54 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 13,933,369 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,933,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,933,369 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,000 shares during the same period.