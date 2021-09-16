Market Analysts see The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] jumped around 4.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $134.60 at the close of the session, up 3.06%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Dynamo Software Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Blackstone Growth.

Francisco Partners to remain substantial shareholder through fund reinvestment.

Dynamo Software, a premier provider of comprehensive cloud software for the alternative investment management industry, announced its entry into a definitive agreement providing for a strategic growth investment from funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG). Existing investor Francisco Partners will also reinvest in the company, which has grown rapidly the last four years.

The Blackstone Group Inc. stock is now 107.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $135.43 and lowest of $130.195 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.33, which means current price is +119.68% above from all time high which was touched on 09/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4362926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $116.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Blackstone Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Blackstone Group Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 1463.25.

How has BX stock performed recently?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.39 for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.19, while it was recorded at 130.51 for the last single week of trading, and 86.59 for the last 200 days.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Blackstone Group Inc. go to 21.09%.

Insider trade positions for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $58,792 million, or 66.70% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,344,478, which is approximately 2.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,579,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 billion in BX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.91 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -42.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Blackstone Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 59,900,066 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 39,044,847 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 337,845,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,790,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,128,923 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,725,058 shares during the same period.