Market Analysts see Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] gained 6.79% or 1.96 points to close at $30.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3384930 shares. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Matador Resources Company Announces Upgrades to Corporate Credit Rating and Senior Unsecured Notes.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) announced recent upgrades by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) to the Company’s corporate credit rating and senior unsecured notes.

On September 1, 2021, Moody’s upgraded Matador’s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) from B2 to B1 and upgraded Matador’s senior unsecured notes from B3 to B2. Moody’s also upgraded Matador’s Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating from SGL-3 to SGL-2 to reflect good liquidity. In its September 1, 2021 press release, Moody’s noted, “The upgrade reflects Matador’s improved cost structure and enhanced free cash flow generation capabilities that should facilitate further deleveraging and volume growth through 2022 in a supportive oil price environment.”.

It opened the trading session at $29.86, the shares rose to $31.005 and dropped to $29.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTDR points out that the company has recorded 21.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -389.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, MTDR reached to a volume of 3384930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $39.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.70, while it was recorded at 29.31 for the last single week of trading, and 24.59 for the last 200 days.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.36.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.60. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of -$2,059,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

There are presently around $3,048 million, or 88.20% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,451,861, which is approximately -3.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,859,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.52 million in MTDR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $216.92 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly -0.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 8,708,766 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 7,561,906 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 82,629,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,899,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,395 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,178,455 shares during the same period.