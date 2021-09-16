KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Revenue clocked in at $11.96 billion, up 59.59% YTD: What’s Next?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.46%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that KKR and Cornerstone Companies, Inc. Establish Joint Venture to Invest in Healthcare Real Estate.

KKR Recapitalizes 25 Properties with Cornerstone to Seed New Portfolio.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Cornerstone Companies, Inc. (“Cornerstone”), a full-service healthcare real estate investment, development and management firm, announced that Cornerstone and KKR have entered into a joint venture (the “Joint Venture”) to acquire and develop a portfolio of diversified healthcare properties across the United States. KKR and Cornerstone have seeded the portfolio with the recapitalization of 25 healthcare properties owned by Cornerstone. With funding commitments provided by KKR’s real estate and credit funds and Cornerstone, the Joint Venture is positioned to acquire more than $1 billion in real estate assets over the next few years.

Over the last 12 months, KKR stock rose by 79.35%. The one-year KKR & Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.02. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.62 billion, with 582.40 million shares outstanding and 552.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, KKR stock reached a trading volume of 5053349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $76.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.55.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.96, while it was recorded at 63.40 for the last single week of trading, and 52.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +112.77. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.91.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.46. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,265,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 27.33%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,268 million, or 80.60% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,281,550, which is approximately -15.554% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,818,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in KKR stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $1.76 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -13.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 34,269,488 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 30,417,913 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 388,239,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,927,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,197,562 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,676,248 shares during the same period.