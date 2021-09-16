Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain 24.61% so far this year. What now?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] gained 0.21% or 0.06 points to close at $28.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4349719 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that New Enhancements to Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven Enterprise Portfolio Make Campus Fabric Management and Wired/Wireless Remediation Easier than Ever.

Expanded Mist AI and cloud services support EVPN-VXLAN campus fabric management and new Marvis AIOps Actions.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to scale and simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight and automation to network operators. The enhancements to the Juniper Mist cloud and AI engine, which include EVPN-VXLAN campus fabric management and additional Marvis Actions for proactive problem remediation, expand on Juniper’s unique automation, AIOps and cloud capabilities to streamline IT operations, lower costs and deliver agility and scale.

It opened the trading session at $27.92, the shares rose to $28.29 and dropped to $27.645, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNPR points out that the company has recorded 10.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 4349719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $27.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $26 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $28, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.25, while it was recorded at 28.05 for the last single week of trading, and 25.91 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +58.73. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.50. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $25,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $8,574 million, or 96.80% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 46,688,793, which is approximately -1.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,256,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $859.83 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,779,659 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 24,551,439 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 254,323,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,654,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,907,200 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,216,626 shares during the same period.