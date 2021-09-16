Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] is 26.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jamf Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: JAMF] gained 6.13% or 2.19 points to close at $37.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3429021 shares. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced the pricing of $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Jamf also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $48.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $314.2 million in net proceeds to Jamf after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Jamf (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes).

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Jamf. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.125% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022. The notes will mature on September 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Jamf may not redeem the notes prior to September 6, 2024. Jamf may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after September 6, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Jamf’s common stock (the “common stock”) has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on and including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Jamf provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. No sinking fund is provided for the notes, which means that Jamf is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically.

It opened the trading session at $36.48, the shares rose to $38.17 and dropped to $36.425, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JAMF points out that the company has recorded -1.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 555.54K shares, JAMF reached to a volume of 3429021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAMF shares is $44.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAMF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Jamf Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $52 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Jamf Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on JAMF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jamf Holding Corp. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for JAMF in the course of the last twelve months was 59.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for JAMF stock

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, JAMF shares gained by 14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.42, while it was recorded at 37.71 for the last single week of trading, and 34.38 for the last 200 days.

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.82 and a Gross Margin at +64.10. Jamf Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.45.

Return on Total Capital for JAMF is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] managed to generate an average of -$15,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Jamf Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jamf Holding Corp. go to 51.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]

There are presently around $4,285 million, or 96.00% of JAMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAMF stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 63,270,508, which is approximately -13.144% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 9,498,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.99 million in JAMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $170.85 million in JAMF stock with ownership of nearly 38.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jamf Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Jamf Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:JAMF] by around 14,284,970 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 12,692,420 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 86,084,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,062,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAMF stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,304,372 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,335 shares during the same period.