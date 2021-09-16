Goldman lifts PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] gained 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $47.58 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2021 that PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable October 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2021.

About PulteGroup.

PulteGroup Inc. represents 262.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.49 billion with the latest information. PHM stock price has been found in the range of $46.65 to $47.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 4211985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $70.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.28.

Trading performance analysis for PHM stock

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.09 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.74, while it was recorded at 47.89 for the last single week of trading, and 50.85 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $265,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 18.10%.